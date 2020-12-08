Report: Jim Harbaugh has received interest from five NFL teams

Rumors are swirling regarding Jim Harbaugh’s job status with Michigan, and it seems as if the coach has some options.

Writer John U. Bacon reported on Monday that Harbaugh has received a new contract offer from Michigan. Bacon says the offer would be for a lower base salary and buyout, but would include large incentives. It sounds like the Wolverines are trying to adjust Harbaugh’s pay downward to reflect the program’s poor season.

Bacon adds that Harbaugh has received interest from at least five NFL teams.

The rumors tying Harbaugh to the NFL seem to pop up every year. But now, more than ever, there are legitimate reasons to wonder about Harbaugh’s future.

Harbaugh has improved Michigan’s program since taking over from Brady Hoke, but the team is 2-4 this season and has taken a big step backwards after five consecutive winning years (including three double-digit win seasons). If there is a time for Harbaugh to leave Ann Arbor, it might be before he gets pushed out due to poor performance.

Of course, the rumors don’t necessarily mean anything. Harbaugh offered this response to job rumors last week.