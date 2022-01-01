Video: Jim Harbaugh was so fired up ahead of playoff semifinal

Jim Harbaugh has waited a long time to coach Michigan in the College Football Playoff. That showed during his interview just prior to kickoff Friday.

Harbaugh was asked by ESPN’s Marty Smith what his message had been to his players prior to the game. Harbaugh gave a classic answer, raising his voice and culminating with an impassioned cry to “go let it rip.”

JIM HARBAUGH IS A TRIP 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dIDWPMvbTb — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022

Harbaugh definitely has his attitude back after several years of criticism. That showed after his win over Ohio State, and it’s been consistently on display since. Combine that with the importance of the game and it’s easy to understand why he was so fired up.

As for Harbaugh’s gameplan against Georgia, he may have already shown us a hint already.