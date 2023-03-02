Jim Harbaugh offers comment on receiving interest from NFL

Jim Harbaugh offered a comment recently on the interest he and others have received from NFL teams.

Harbaugh spoke with the Minnesota Vikings last year about their head coach job before they hired Kevin O’Connell. This offseason, he spoke with the Denver Broncos, who ultimately hired Sean Payton.

In addition to Harbaugh, other members of Michigan’s coaching staff have received interest from NFL teams. Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was a candidate for the Eagles defensive coordinator job, which went to Sean Desai.

Harbaugh said that the interest from NFL teams is a good thing.

“It’s an ongoing thing, something we treat as a really positive thing that NFL teams have an interest in all our personnel,” Harbaugh told the media last week.

That’s a true statement. The best college football programs often have to replace valuable members of their coaching staff who receive interest from other programs. It’s a compliment and reflection of success. Nick Saban has to rebuild his Alabama staff annually because it’s constantly being raided.

After being ridiculed by many in the media, Michigan is finally living up to expectations under Harbaugh. They have gone 25-3 over the last two years, making the College Football Playoff both seasons.