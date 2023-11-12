Jim Harbaugh sighting at hockey game sends Michigan fans into frenzy

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended from attending Michigan football games. But nobody said anything about hockey.

Harbaugh was absent during Michigan football’s 24-15 win over Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

The Big Ten suspended the 59-year-old coach from appearing at his team’s games for the rest of the regular season due to the ongoing sign-stealing investigation. Full details of the suspension can be found here.

Harbaugh attended the Michigan-Minnesota hockey game Saturday at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. Once the crowd spotted Harbaugh in the arena, they began chanting three words in unison.

“Free Jim Harbaugh,” the Michigan faithful chanted.

Most Michigan students and players appear to be unwavering in their support of Harbaugh and the football program amid the controversy.

Several members of the Michigan football team posted the same 1-word message in reaction to the Harbaugh suspension. Even the university’s president echoed their statement.

Harbaugh and his program have drawn the ire of several Big Ten rivals. But his popularity and approval rating appear to be intact in Ann Arbor.