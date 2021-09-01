Jimbo Fisher getting fat contract extension from Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher was already extremely well-paid by Texas A&M. Now his pay is going to be increased even more.

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported on Tuesday that Fisher is expected to receive a 3-year contract extension. He also will receive a pay raise from $7.5 million to around $9 million.

Under the terms of the expected new contract, Fisher would be the second-highest paid coach in the country behind Nick Saban.

Fisher originally joined Texas A&M in late 2017 on a 10-year, $75 million deal. The Aggies have gone 26-10 in three seasons under Fisher, including last year’s 9-1 finish. That was their best winning percentage since a 10-0-1 season in 1994. Their AP postseason No. 4 ranking was their highest since 1939.

A&M is convinced that they have a premium head coach in Fisher and want him around as long as possible.