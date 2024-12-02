Jimbo Fisher favored to become next head coach at 1 school

It’s that time of year in college football where schools are firing coaches and looking to hire replacements. And Jimbo Fisher is someone who could be benefitting this time around.

Fisher was bought out of his hefty contract with Texas A&M last year and replaced by Mike Elko. The 59-year-old took the season off from coaching, but a school in his hometown state might be interested in him.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag has listed the odds for who will fill various head coach vacancies. They have Fisher listed as the favorite for the West Virginia job.

Here are the odds among candidates who have 10/1 or better odds for the Mountaineers job:

Jimbo Fisher 3/1

Jamey Chadwell 7/2

Jon Sumrall 4/1

Jeff Monken 5/1

Barry Odom 7/1

Glenn Schumann 8/1

Tony Gibson 10/1

Fisher has the best odds, while Chadwell is next. Chadwell has spent two seasons at Liberty after being successful at Coastal Carolina before that. Sumrall had success at Tulane this season after previously being successful at Troy.

Fisher was the head coach at Florida State from 2010-2017 before leaving for Texas A&M. He went 83-23 at FSU and 45-25 at A&M. He has won three ACC championships and a national championship, making him the most accomplished coach on the list. He is also from Clarksburg, W.V., making him a native.

Would West Virginia pursue him despite him not meeting expectations at Texas A&M? We will find out.