Jimbo Fisher throws some shade at TCU

Jimbo Fisher has been on the defensive quite a bit since leading his Texas A&M Aggies to a 5-7 season. He’s had to defend himself, defend his job, and defend his offense. And now he’s trying to make himself look somewhat better by using a comparison.

Fisher was speaking Wednesday at the Fort Worth A&M Club, which bills itself as “one of the oldest, largest and proudest Texas A&M Clubs in the world.”

During his appearance with the club, Fisher threw a little shade at TCU.

“They stayed healthy, they had a lot of experience and they got to where they had to get to. And then when they got to the SEC, it changed, didn’t it?” Fisher said of the Horned Frogs, via GigEm247’s Carter Karels.

Jimbo Fisher with a spicy comment about TCU here at the @fortworthaggies Club: “They stayed healthy, they had a lot of experience and they got to where they had to get to. And then when they got to the SEC, it changed, didn’t it?” — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) May 11, 2023

TCU went 13-2 last season and reached the CFP National Championship Game before being blown out by Georgia 65-7. The Horned Frogs’ non-conference games were against an atrocious Colorado team, Tarleton State and SMU. They lost to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game, beat Michigan in the CFP semifinals, and got blown out by their lone SEC opponent.

Is the competition in the SEC better? Yes. But Texas A&M is paying Fisher big bucks to be better than his SEC competition, not to go 2-6 in conference and 5-7 overall. Using TCU’s struggles against Georgia doesn’t exactly help Fisher’s case, even if his overall point may be true.