FOX analyst has ominous warning about College Football Playoff

There has always been a great deal of debate surrounding the College Football Playoff rankings, but one analyst feels the system is causing a major issue with the sport.

Joel Klatt of FOX Sports issued an ominous warning after the latest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday. He called the CFP selection committee a “failed experiment.”

The @CFBPlayoff Ranking Committee is a failed experiment…every indefensible ranking builds distrust in this system…distrust leads to distain which inevitably ends with disinterest…Not good for the sport we all love! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 23, 2022

Klatt did not specify what his issue was with the latest rankings, but the “indefensible ranking” he referred to may have been LSU’s No. 5 ranking ahead of No. 6 USC. LSU is 9-2 and coming off a win over UAB. USC is 10-1 and won a 48-45 thriller on Saturday against ranked opponent UCLA.

A lot of people disagree with LSU being ranked ahead of USC, but Klatt’s criticism of the CFP ranking system is one of the strongest we have heard. Another prominent analyst said this week that the CFP may be headed for an “armageddon” scenario.