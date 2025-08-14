Johnny Manziel has surprising pick for his favorite Heisman winner to hang with

Johnny Manziel is notorious for having a good time and partying, but he named a surprising figure as his pick for who he most likes spending time with at the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Manziel appeared on the “Mostly Sports” podcast released Thursday and was asked which of his fellow Heisman winners he most looks forward to seeing when attending the annual ceremony. The former Texas A&M star offered a somewhat surprising answer: Doug Flutie.

“Ricky (Williams) is always a really, really good one. The guy who flies under the radar but is the best time, always has been, and everybody in the Heisman fraternity will tell you this: Doug Flutie. Doug Flutie is the guy,” Manziel said.

A former Boston College star and the 1984 Heisman winner, Flutie is not the first person many would think of when it comes to someone who would get along with Manziel. The undersized quarterback carved out a long career in both the CFL and NFL, in contrast to Manziel’s short-lived NFL career that was marred by off-field controversy.

For a while, Manziel was committed to skipping the Heisman ceremony in protest, but no longer has to do that. Evidently, he can look forward to hanging out with Flutie on an annual basis now.