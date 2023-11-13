Johnny Manziel reacts to Jimbo Fisher’s firing at Texas A&M

Former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel has nothing bad to say about Jimbo Fisher after the coach’s firing on Sunday.

Manziel offered up his reaction to Texas A&M’s big decision on Monday, praising Fisher for giving him access to the program and being a welcoming figure. The former quarterback wished Fisher the best moving forward.

Been sitting on this for a couple days but I have to say it. In my experiences Jimbo Fisher allowed me to immerse myself in the @AggieFootball program from the very first day on the job. I thank you for allowing me to spend time in the building with the guys and treating me with… — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) November 13, 2023

Manziel never played for Fisher at Texas A&M, but was around the program after Fisher became head coach in 2018. He even has plans to open his own bar in College Station, so he certainly spent some time around Fisher over the past few years.

The Aggies made the very costly decision to fire Fisher on Sunday, with two games remaining in his sixth season on the job. The school appears intent on aiming very high for his replacement.