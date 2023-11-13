 Skip to main content
Johnny Manziel reacts to Jimbo Fisher’s firing at Texas A&M

November 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Johnny Manziel on a set

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC Network announcer Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel has nothing bad to say about Jimbo Fisher after the coach’s firing on Sunday.

Manziel offered up his reaction to Texas A&M’s big decision on Monday, praising Fisher for giving him access to the program and being a welcoming figure. The former quarterback wished Fisher the best moving forward.

Manziel never played for Fisher at Texas A&M, but was around the program after Fisher became head coach in 2018. He even has plans to open his own bar in College Station, so he certainly spent some time around Fisher over the past few years.

The Aggies made the very costly decision to fire Fisher on Sunday, with two games remaining in his sixth season on the job. The school appears intent on aiming very high for his replacement.

