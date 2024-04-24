Johnny Manziel reacts to Reggie Bush getting Heisman Trophy back

Reggie Bush has his Heisman Trophy back, and no fellow recipient of the award seems happier about that than Johnny Manziel.

The Heisman Trophy Trust on Wednesday announced that Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy has been reinstated in large part because of the “enormous changes in the college football landscape.” In other words, it seemed hypocritical to not allow Bush to have his Heisman Trophy when student-athletes are now able to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

Shortly after the news was announced, Manziel took to social media to show his support for Bush.

“Thank you to the @HeismanTrophy for doing what’s right and welcoming a storied member of our history back into the fold. There were many voices throughout this process that stood on the table for Reggie simply because of the kind of human being he is. I look forward to being on that stage with you this December @ReggieBush you deserve it,” Manziel wrote on X.

If you guys need anything from me today I’ll be watching ‘05 Reggie Bush highlights on repeat 😤 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 24, 2024

Manziel has been very outspoken in calling for Bush to have his Heisman Trophy reinstated. The former Texas A&M star said in March that he would boycott all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies if Bush did not get his award back.

Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005 after he rushed for 1,740 yards on 200 carries, giving him an otherworldly average of 8.7 yards per carry. He scored 16 rushing touchdowns and had 37 catches for 478 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had to forfeit the Heisman in 2010 following an investigation into USC’s football program. USC also had to vacate its 2004 national championship and was stripped of 14 wins from games that Bush played in.

Manziel, who won the Heisman in 2013, has openly admitted to receiving impermissible benefits while he was a star quarterback at Texas A&M. Some of those benefits would be permissible now, of course, which is a big reason why Bush has his trophy back.