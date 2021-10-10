Johnny Manziel reacts to Texas A&M’s huge win over Alabama

Texas A&M knocked off Alabama on Saturday night in College Station, and Johnny Manziel loved it.

Johnny Football attended the game to watch his alma mater take on the Crimson Tide. The Aggies looked good from the start and held a 24-10 halftime lead. Though they blew the lead and allowed Alabama to tie the game, the Aggies still won 41-38 on a last second field goal, which made the fans go nuts.

A&M fans stormed Kyle Field and celebrated wildly. It was Texas A&M’s first win over Alabama since 2012, when Manziel led them to a huge upset win over the Tide in his Heisman Trophy season.

Here is how Manziel reacted to the win over Twitter:

DOWN GOES BAMA! @ZachCalzada you’re a warrior and an absolutely legend . GIG EM — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 10, 2021

Manziel also offered to buy drinks for fans in the Northgate area.

Beers on me @ Northgate — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 10, 2021

Let’s hope Manziel brought his wallet. That’s going to be a lot of drinks!