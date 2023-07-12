Johnny Manziel teases his upcoming Netflix documentary

Johnny Manziel is teasing an upcoming documentary about him that is coming to Netflix soon.

The release date for the “Johnny Football” documentary is set for August 8 on Netflix. Manziel shared a photo on his Instagram Story earlier this week of some swag he got to promote the program.

Johnny Manziel teasing his upcoming Netflix documentary "Johhny Football" set to release this August👀 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/JAg0yeGAvm — On3 (@On3sports) July 10, 2023

Manziel’s documentary is part of Netflix’s sports documentary series “Untold.”

The third volume of the series features four documentaries that will release throughout August. The first program is about Jake Paul and will be released on August 1. The second program is the Johnny Manziel documentary, releasing a week later on August 8. The third program is “Hall of Shame” about the BALCO scandal, releasing a week after that on August 15. The third volume of “Untold” wraps up with “Swamp Kings” about Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators that releases on August 22.

The documentaries are sure to titillate sports fans — particularly ones who follow college football.