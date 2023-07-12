 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 12, 2023

Johnny Manziel teases his upcoming Netflix documentary

July 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Johnny Manziel at a basketball game

Mar 4, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel watches a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Manziel is teasing an upcoming documentary about him that is coming to Netflix soon.

The release date for the “Johnny Football” documentary is set for August 8 on Netflix. Manziel shared a photo on his Instagram Story earlier this week of some swag he got to promote the program.

Manziel’s documentary is part of Netflix’s sports documentary series “Untold.”

The third volume of the series features four documentaries that will release throughout August. The first program is about Jake Paul and will be released on August 1. The second program is the Johnny Manziel documentary, releasing a week later on August 8. The third program is “Hall of Shame” about the BALCO scandal, releasing a week after that on August 15. The third volume of “Untold” wraps up with “Swamp Kings” about Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators that releases on August 22.

The documentaries are sure to titillate sports fans — particularly ones who follow college football.

Article Tags

Johnny Manziel
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus