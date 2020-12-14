Johnny Manziel slams college football writer while defending Texas A&M

Johnny Manziel slammed a college football writer over Twitter Sunday in defense of his alma mater.

Manziel’s Texas A&M Aggies are 7-1 and have a game against Tennessee next week. The Aggies are in a tough spot when it comes to the College Football Playoff. They are ranked No. 5 and want to be included in the playoff.

Manziel, who played at A&M from 2012-2013, made the case that A&M should be included. He smashed a writer who questioned whether A&M deserved a spot or USC in the case that Notre Dame beats Clemson again.

“For a person that writes about college football you obviously don’t know s—,” Manziel wrote, edited for profanity.

“Notre Dame beats Clemson, A&M is in along with Ohio State. You can’t trash an A&M team that’s beaten Florida and lost one game to the best team in America. Know less…” he told the writer.

People are going back-and-forth this week about whether teams that have only played half a season deserve to make a playoff. Ohio State drew the ire of Dabo Swinney for only being a 5-0 team and in the playoff discussion. In the Pac-12, USC is 5-0 and in a similar spot.