Jonathan Smith apologizes over dumbest controversy ever

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith felt the need to apologize this week for a hilarious gesture he made on the sideline during his team’s win over Utah.

The Beavers had a 21-7 lead late against Utah when Smith was seen making a “milking” gesture toward his players. He was obviously trying to get the message across that he wanted Oregon State to milk the clock. A video of the gesture went viral because reasonable people thought it was funny.

Milk… the clock… Jonathan Smith is a literal guy: pic.twitter.com/gxi2njIXXo — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 30, 2023

Enough people were offended by the gesture that Smith felt the need to apologize. He said at his press conference on Monday that he will not be using the signal again.

“Not just looking at just our players on tape, looking at myself on tape in regards to how we signal plays at the end … we go to do things better there,” Smith said, via Doug Samuels of FootballScoop.com. “For those I offended with that, I apologize. I won’t be using that signal again.”

Oregon State held onto the 21-7 lead for a convincing win. The fact that people were focused on Smith’s gesture is laughable. Perhaps he should have motioned like he was milking a cow, instead.