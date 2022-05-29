All-American WR shares why he chose to transfer to USC

The USC Trojans landed multiple transfers this offseason under new head coach Lincoln Riley. The most recent transfer they attracted was All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison, who chose to leave Pitt for the Trojans.

Addison was the Biletnikoff Award winner at Pitt last year but said Saturday he chose to transfer after the Panthers lost some coaches.

Why did he choose USC? He liked the Trojans’ pitch to him.

ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti spoke with Addison at Steve Clarkson’s quarterbacks retreat on Saturday in Santa Monica, Calif. and learned more about the receiver’s decision.

“A lot of people think like, you won a Biletnikoff, so how much can you get better?” Addison said via ESPN. “But they showed me that I got a lot of improvements to do within my game, how I need to get better and how to maximize my game.”

That Riley sure is a heck of a salesman after convincing Addison he can do much more.

Addison had 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns last season. Although Addison did not mention it, quarterback Kenny Pickett’s departure for the NFL likely influenced his decision to transfer. Addison probably wanted to play with a top quarterback, which USC appears to have in Caleb Williams.