All-American WR announces transfer destination

All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison has a new home out west.

Addison announced Thursday that he will transfer from Pitt to USC, where he will play under coach Lincoln Riley. Addison thanked his coaches and teammates at Pitt in a statement, but said he would “continue my full development as a student athlete” with the Trojans.

Addison is a big get for USC. The reigning Biletnikoff winner was an All-American in 2021, he caught 17 touchdowns and tallied 1,593 receiving yards as a sophomore for the Panthers last season. He will have a chance to at least match those numbers in Riley’s high-powered offense with quarterback Caleb Williams throwing to him.

While Addison’s decision is not a big shock, it will definitely sting for Pitt. That’s especially true considering it sounds like the school already had some concerns about what may have gone on between USC and Addison before the wide receiver even entered the portal.