Report: June Jones, Hawaii at odds over 1 issue

Hawaii and June Jones were working on a potential reunion, but there is one issue, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported early on Friday that Jones was “close” to becoming Hawaii’s next head coach.

Hearing June Jones is close to becoming the head coach at Hawaii again, per source. Jones, now 68, is the winningest coach in school history, going 76-41, including a 23-4 mark in his final two seasons before he left for SMU. https://t.co/RTkTbrJ0sG — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 21, 2022

However, Feldman later said that Jones had turned down the job. Hawaii athletic director David Matlin reportedly said the two sides could not come to an agreement on a deal.

Update: June Jones who had been vocal about his interest in the Hawaii coaching vacancy earlier this week, has turned down the job. AD David Matlin "Unfortunately, we could not come to terms with an agreement for him to be our next football coach." https://t.co/wGFgSTSKH8 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 22, 2022

So, what was their issue? According to what Jones’ agent Leigh Steinberg told Pete Thamel, Hawaii wanted a succession plan in place for Jones if he were to take the job. The Rainbows were also reportedly only offering Jones a very short-term deal.

Sources told ESPN that the school wanted Timmy Chang as the eventual successor. Jones has no issues with Chang, the former star quarterback. But Steinberg told ESPN that Jones wants full control over the staff. Jones still wants on the job but only with control over staff hiring. https://t.co/FUgH2to7ll — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 22, 2022

It sounds like Hawaii would eventually want Timmy Chang to take over as head coach, but Jones doesn’t want any staff hires forced upon him.

Sources told ESPN that the school wanted Timmy Chang as the eventual successor. Jones has no issues with Chang, the former star quarterback. But Steinberg told ESPN that Jones wants full control over the staff. Jones still wants on the job but only with control over staff hiring. https://t.co/FUgH2to7ll — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 22, 2022

Jones said on Twitter that “no coach in their right mind would accept” the offer he received.

Here’s June Jones on the Hawaii job. pic.twitter.com/I3rJctpzt8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 22, 2022

Chang, 40, was a rock star quarterback at Hawaii from 2000-2004. Jones was Chang’s head coach for all five seasons. Chang’s first coaching job was as a graduate assistant under Jones at SMU in 2012 and 2013. Chang coached under Jay Norvell at Nevada from 2017-2021 and has followed Norvell to Colorado State as his wide receivers coach.

As Thamel said, Jones doesn’t have any issues with Chang, but the 68-year-old probably doesn’t want to have someone on his staff the athletic department is waiting to make his replacement.

Jones had a successful run as Hawaii’s head coach from 1999-2007 before leaving for SMU. He coached in the CFL for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. He was 5-0 in the XFL in 2020 before the league shut down.

Hawaii is looking for a new coach after Todd Graham was forced out.

If Jones doesn’t take the job, that might be for the best, since reunions don’t often produce great results.

Photo: Feb 8, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Roughnecks head coach June Jones reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Wildcats in a XFL football game at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports