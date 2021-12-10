Kalani Sitake signs big contract extension to stay with BYU

Kalani Sitake is not going anywhere.

Sitake has signed another contract extension with BYU, his second this calendar year. The first one extended his contract through 2025. This new one takes him through 2027 with the school.

BYU announced the news over Twitter on Friday.

OUR COACH. We love you Coach Sitake!! pic.twitter.com/oFTyNsSqQI — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 10, 2021

Sitake’s name had come up in connection with the Oregon Ducks vacancy. The 46-year-old former BYU fullback went 11-1 last season and is 10-2 this season, which led him to become a popular candidate for vacancies. But he is not going anywhere and instead committing to his alma mater.

In six seasons under Sitake, the Cougars have gone 48-28 and won three bowl games. They will face UAB in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 18.

Photo: Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks on to the field prior to their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports