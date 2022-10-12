Kansas QB Jalon Daniels has interesting response to injury tweet

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels had an interesting response on Twitter Tuesday to a report about his injury status.

Zac Boyer reported via Twitter Tuesday that Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder, per sources. It's a tough blow for Daniels, who was opening a lot of eyes nationally for his (and the Jayhawks') start. It's Jason Bean's team now. #kufball — Zac Boyer (@ZacBoyer) October 11, 2022

Daniels responded to the tweet.

“Sheeesh…That’s News to Me,” Daniels tweeted.

Daniels was one of the biggest factors in Kansas’ big 5-0 start this season. But Daniels hurt his throwing shoulder in the loss to TCU over the weekend and was replaced by Jason Bean, who threw four touchdown passes.

The good news for Kansas is that even if Daniels misses some time, Bean looked really good against TCU. Bean is a senior and gained plenty of experience in 2020 and 2021 (the 2020 season was with North Texas). Bean has passed for 2,845 yards, 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has rushed for 895 yards and 8 touchdowns during his college career.