Kansas star QB knocked out of game

The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why.

Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.

Here is the play where Daniels got hurt:

Jalon Daniels was slow to get up after this hit pic.twitter.com/OUTRdQb42i — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

FOX reporter Alison Williams shared at halftime that Kansas coach Lance Leipold termed Daniels 50/50 to return to the game. Backup quarterback Jason Bean started the second half for the Jayhawks.

Daniels was later shown on the sidelines in street clothes. His arm appeared to be in a sling.

Jalon Daniels returned to the sideline, and he is done for the day. pic.twitter.com/wgnuiI1EJs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Daniels was having his worst game of the season prior to the injury. He was 5/10 for 89 yards and just 6 rushing yards on 7 attempts. Bean was a monster in the passing game after replacing Daniels in the second half. He had thrown four touchdown passes at the time this post was published.