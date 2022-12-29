Kayshon Boutte makes surprise decision about his future

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has apparently reversed course on his decision about his future.

Boutte said on Twitter Wednesday that he has decided to enter the NFL Draft, despite indicating three weeks ago that he intended to return to LSU for another season.

After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT. — Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonBoutte1) December 29, 2022

Boutte does have some good reasons to go pro. The junior is considered one of the better wide receivers in the draft class and has a chance to be a first-round pick despite a somewhat underwhelming season. However, the change of heart is odd considering he had said earlier in December that he was planning to return and try to compete for a national title.

It is not clear what changed for Boutte in the last month, but something clearly did. The decision coming just five days before LSU’s bowl game is even more unusual.

Boutte’s season with LSU has been a rollercoaster. He tallied 538 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions, but seemed to be frozen out of the offense early in the season.