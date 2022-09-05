LSU WR Kayshon Boutte hints at possible transfer?

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte seemed openly unhappy on the sideline during Sunday night’s game against Florida State, and he later sparked speculation that he may not be with the Tigers for much longer.

Boutte caught just two passes for 20 yards in LSU’s heartbreaking 24-23 loss to FSU. Even ESPN’s Todd McShay said he was anxious to find out why it looked like there was a “blatant lack of interest” in getting Boutte involved. Boutte did not have a catch until well into the second half. At one point, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels appeared to console the receiver on the sideline.

Jayden Daniels consoled a visibly frustrated Kayshon Boutte, who doesn’t have a catch midway through the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/c0y5aHSFH0 — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 5, 2022

After the game, Boutte removed all references to LSU from his social media profiles.

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte has deleted everything LSU related from his Instagram👀 pic.twitter.com/E0zagdUqcv — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) September 5, 2022

We highly doubt the timing was a coincidence. Boutte, a junior, had 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He is expected to play a big role in LSU’s offense this season, but it is not a good sign if he is already visibly frustrated.

Of course, the social media change may have just been an overreaction to the way LSU lost. The Tigers drove 99 yards in the final 1:20 only to totally botch a special teams play.