Kirby Smart did not seem to appreciate Gus Malzahn’s ‘coach speak’

Kirby Smart did not seem to appreciate what he considered to be some “coach speak” from Gus Malzahn this week.

Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are set to host Malzahn’s Auburn Tigers on Saturday in Athens. Malzahn praised the Bulldogs ahead of the game, saying they are probably the most talented team in the SEC.

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn called Georgia "probably the most talented team overall in the SEC." — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) September 29, 2020

Smart was asked Tuesday for his thoughts on Malzahn’s quote. Smart downplayed it and said that was an example of “coach speak.”

Kirby Smart calls out Gus Malzahn for his coach speak, fires some right back at the Auburn coach. Deep South's Oldest Rivalry at it’s finest right here pic.twitter.com/ASVzomWWEE — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 29, 2020

“I think if you ask somebody the week of the game, the team they’re playing will have the most talent in the league. And then the next week, that team will have the most week … and that’s coach speak,” Smart said.

Smart returned the favor by saying Malzahn had the most talented team in the league.

Coach speak is like political correctness, but for the coaching world. It’s a way of handling the media and opponents to your team’s benefit. In other words, Smart does not believe Malzahn’s comment was genuine, but instead a tactic.

But there may have been some genuineness to Malzahn’s comment; Georgia has had top recruiting classes the last few years and is often one of the best teams in the country. Maybe Smart did not appreciate Malzahn adding to the pressure on Smart by suggesting Georgia is expected to win, while making his team appear to be an underdog.

Georgia has won the last three meetings in the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” Before that, Auburn handed Georgia a beatdown.