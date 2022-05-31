Kirby Smart weighs in on Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher beef

Kirby Smart knows better than to get involved in a beef between rival coaches.

The SEC held its spring meetings on Tuesday, meaning several football coaches were interviewed by reporters. Smart was asked for his thoughts on the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher situation that became the talk of college football a week and a half ago.

Like Fisher, Smart is a former Saban assistant. The current Georgia head coach downplayed the situation and said none of the coaches talk with each other.

Kirby Smart on Jimbo Fisher not talking to Nick Saban: “We don’t speak to each other, any of us. … They don’t call. I don’t call them. … It’s not commonplace for guys to be reaching out and be friendly when you compete on the field. … Not super unusual to me." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 31, 2022

“We don’t speak to each other, any of us. … They don’t call. I don’t call them. … It’s not commonplace for guys to be reaching out and be friendly when you compete on the field. … Not super unusual to me,” Smart said of the situation, via AL.com reporter Mike Rodak.

Saban tried to call Fisher after much attention was given to the comments the Bama coach made about Texas A&M. Saban was speaking at an event in Birmingham and levied some criticism against the unregulated Name, Image and Likeness rules. He singled out Texas A&M and Jackson State for allegedly paying recruits to come play for them. Saban later said he stood by his comments but apologized for singling out any schools. His attempts to contact Fisher were denied by the enraged Texas A&M coach.

For Smart, that’s status quo, as he doesn’t expect all these SEC coaches to be all buddy-buddy anyway. Interestingly, Smart and Fisher last season became the only former Saban assistants to beat the mastermind.