Kirby Smart had great comment about Nick Saban being part of media

July 18, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Kirby Smart on a headset

Sep 23, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many fans have had a difficult time adjusting to seeing Nick Saban cover college football as a full-time analyst, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is struggling with it, too.

Smart, who made a name for himself working as an assistant under Saban at Alabama, was asked on Wednesday what it is like to have his former boss and rival working in media. The two-time national champion responded with a great analogy.

“It’s weird. I mean, the call I did to set up with Media Days, I was, like, nervous,” Smart said. “I was like, for 15 minutes I’m gonna share with him about my team? I’m like, I feel like I’m giving answers to Darth Vader or something.”

Smart left Alabama to become the head coach at Georgia in 2016. He and Saban then coached against each other for eight seasons and developed a rivalry between their two powerhouse programs. The last thing Smart would have ever wanted to do in past years is give Saban information about the Bulldogs, which is why being interviewed by the legendary coach is so awkward for him.

Saban has already delivered some noteworthy takes in his new media role, but it is going to take a while to get used to seeing him on the other side of the microphone.

Kirby Smart Nick Saban
