Friday, June 12, 2020

Kirk Ferentz admits Iowa coaching style has been at times ‘demeaning’

June 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

Iowa’s football program has undergone a reckoning in the last week after former players made allegations of racism and bullying against a staff member.

On Friday, coach Kirk Ferentz announced that he was taking steps to address the program’s culture. That involved creating a leadership group of former Iowa players led by current NFL defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

Ferentz also admitted that, based on conversations with current and former players, the school’s coaches had at times been “demeaning” and failed to create an inclusive culture.

Many of the allegations centered around strength coach Chris Doyle, who has since been placed on leave. Ferentz did not address the Doyle allegations directly Friday.

