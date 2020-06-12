Kirk Ferentz admits Iowa coaching style has been at times ‘demeaning’

Iowa’s football program has undergone a reckoning in the last week after former players made allegations of racism and bullying against a staff member.

On Friday, coach Kirk Ferentz announced that he was taking steps to address the program’s culture. That involved creating a leadership group of former Iowa players led by current NFL defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

Ferentz also admitted that, based on conversations with current and former players, the school’s coaches had at times been “demeaning” and failed to create an inclusive culture.

Kirk Ferentz speaking now. Says he spent every day calling meetings but said coaches were “demeaning and created anxiety” and “must be more inclusive and more aware.” Said he felt he let those former players down. Finalizing members of committee chaired by Mike Daniels. pic.twitter.com/5FhPWngCZ7 — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) June 12, 2020

Many of the allegations centered around strength coach Chris Doyle, who has since been placed on leave. Ferentz did not address the Doyle allegations directly Friday.