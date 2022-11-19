Kirk Herbstreit gets hilariously trolled for his ‘College GameDay’ outfit

ESPN’s “College GameDay” made the unusual decision to travel to Bozeman, Montana on Saturday ahead of the game between Montana and Montana State. The setting was beautiful but the weather was chilly, which apparently made for one unique style choice.

Kirk Herbstreit got absolutely roasted for his choice of outfit for Saturday’s show, however. Herbstreit looked to be trying to dress to the setting with his combo of hat and coat, but all he did was become the target of a lot of Twitter jokes, with people comparing him to everything from Indiana Jones to a character from the TV series “Yellowstone.”

Kirk Herbstreit is ready to crack the case of the missing 4th CFB Playoff team 🕵🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WvZEA0rKOH — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 19, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit after watching one episode of Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/5TVRDBBMDk — Top Tier (@TopTierontop) November 19, 2022

Where in the world is Kirk Herbstreit? pic.twitter.com/La5C0aeGPv — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 19, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit looks like he’s about to prove to you that Bigfoot is more than just a myth in a six-part History series from the producers of The Curse of Oak Island. pic.twitter.com/Wmp5pvPgEG — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 19, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit looking like every dude from NYC or the Bay Area who moved to a small mountain town during the pandemic and drove up housing prices. My man said “give me the there’s nobody left in this town to wait tables starter pack” pic.twitter.com/uhxfQtmiur — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 19, 2022

kirk herbstreit in his “it BELONGS in a MUSEUM” era pic.twitter.com/R7mKWEquL4 — david potts (@dpottzzz) November 19, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit ready to go on an archeological adventure for the Ark of the Covenant pic.twitter.com/q9Pbko1VoC — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) November 19, 2022

At least Herbstreit had the right idea, even if he wound up looking a bit silly. Maybe he was just comfortable.

Herbstreit isn’t usually the one making headlines for “College GameDay” headwear. It is a change of pace, that is for sure.