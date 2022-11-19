 Skip to main content
Kirk Herbstreit gets hilariously trolled for his ‘College GameDay’ outfit

November 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
ESPN’s “College GameDay” made the unusual decision to travel to Bozeman, Montana on Saturday ahead of the game between Montana and Montana State. The setting was beautiful but the weather was chilly, which apparently made for one unique style choice.

Kirk Herbstreit got absolutely roasted for his choice of outfit for Saturday’s show, however. Herbstreit looked to be trying to dress to the setting with his combo of hat and coat, but all he did was become the target of a lot of Twitter jokes, with people comparing him to everything from Indiana Jones to a character from the TV series “Yellowstone.”

At least Herbstreit had the right idea, even if he wound up looking a bit silly. Maybe he was just comfortable.

Herbstreit isn’t usually the one making headlines for “College GameDay” headwear. It is a change of pace, that is for sure.

Kirk Herbstreit
