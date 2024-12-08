Kirk Herbstreit shares his 1st comment on son Chase committing to Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit’s son, Chase, has done the unthinkable and split from his family’s tradition. And now we have heard from Kirk about it.

Word emerged on Sunday that Chase, who is a three-star quarterback recruit from Ohio, committed to Michigan. That was a shock considering Kirk and Kirk’s father both played at Ohio State, while two of Chase’s brothers are Buckeyes.

What would Kirk think of his youngest son choosing to play for the rival Wolverines? We now have the answer – sort of.

In a post on X, Kirk said he was “proud” of Chase for committing to Michigan.

“So proud of you Chase!” Herbstreit wrote. “Congratulations on this incredible opportunity. Look forward to watching you continue to grow and develop at Michigan. Keep grinding!!”

— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 8, 2024

Chase is part of the 2025 recruiting class and will be going to Michigan along with Bryce Underwood, who is the No. 1 recruit and also a quarterback. Herbstreit’s path to receiving playing time seems like it will be difficult, but Chase apparently is not deterred. Him committing to Michigan despite Underwood being his competition seems to indicate he really wanted to play for the Wolverines.

Michigan went 7-5 in the regular season, including a 13-10 upset win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Ohio State is 10-2 and will host Tennessee on Dec. 21. The Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes four straight years in football.