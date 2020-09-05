 Skip to main content
Video: Kirk Herbstreit emotionally calls for social justice in College GameDay monologue

September 5, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit created a powerful moment on Saturday’s College GameDay in a speech calling for social justice.

Herbstreit became emotional and choked up as he discussed his feelings, and urged everyone to come together in support of the black community.

Herbstreit’s remarks come in light of the renewed focus on social injustice in the United States. That began with the death of George Floyd while in policy custody in May. That event sparked protests across the country, including in the sports world.

Recently, the NBA briefly shut down as teams refused to play following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.

