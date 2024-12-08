Kirk Herbstreit’s son does the unthinkable

Kirk Herbstreit’s son Chase has done the unthinkable.

Chase on Sunday revealed that he had committed to the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines’ official X account shared some photos of Herbstreit to promote his commitment to the school:

Chase is a 3-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is part of the 2025 recruiting class, meaning he is set to graduate next year and join the Wolverines for the fall.

The shocking part of Chase’s commitment is that his family is so connected to rival Ohio State. Chase’s famous father Kirk played quarterback at Ohio State from 1989-1993. Kirk’s father also played at Ohio State and was a co-captain for the Buckeyes.

Herbstreit has four boys. The oldest, twins Jake and Tye, began their careers at Clemson before Jake later transferred to Ohio State. Tight end Zak went to Ohio State. And now there is Chase, who is bucking the trend and going to the rival school.

Chase is the youngest son in the family and just finished his senior season at St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kirk finally shared his thoughts on his son’s commitment to the rival program.