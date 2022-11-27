Kirk Herbstreit has surprising ranking for Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit had a surprising ranking for Ohio State following Saturday’s loss to Michigan.

Herbstreit was on the call for the USC-Notre Dame game on ABC Saturday. After USC won 38-27, Herbstreit unveiled his top six teams.

Here is how Herbstreit had the teams ranked:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

What was surprising was Herbstreit ranking the 1-loss Buckeyes behind the 2-loss Crimson Tide. He acknowledged the surprising ranking and explained his decision.

“The reason I put Alabama at five, their two losses were in the last plays of the game in two of the toughest atmospheres that we saw all year. At Tennessee, at LSU, those are their two losses. And I think the way they finished the year, obviously much better than Ohio State,” Herbstreit said.

Alabama is 10-2 following their 49-27 Iron Bowl win. They lost 52-49 at Tennessee and 32-31 at LSU. Ohio State is 11-1 with a 45-23 home loss to Michigan.

Herbstreit’s argument about the losses is one thing. But what is Alabama’s best win? At 4-loss Texas? At 4-loss Ole Miss? The Tide lost in their two toughest tests. Ohio State’s best win was 44-31 at Penn State. That looks a lot better than what the Tide has put up.

Perhaps the order of Alabama and Ohio State won’t come into play if USC and TCU win their conference championship games. But if it does, there will be plenty of arguments.