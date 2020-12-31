Kyle Trask addresses his future with Florida

Kyle Trask had his worst game of the season in Florida’s blowout loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday, but it may not be the last of the quarterback’s collegiate career.

Trask got off to an abysmal start with interceptions on Florida’s first three possessions of the game. That put the Gators into a massive hole and contributed to an eventual 55-20 Cotton Bowl loss. Following the game, Trask told reporters he has yet to decide if he will return to Gainesville next year.

Florida QB Kyle Trask says he hasn't yet made a final decision on his future. Said he'll sit down with his family, his coaches in the coming days and "figure that out." — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) December 31, 2020

Trask is a senior, but the NCAA decided to not count the 2020 season toward a player’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means Trask and any other senior player can return for another season if they choose.

Trask is considered a first-round prospect by most NFL Draft analysts. Talent evaluators likely won’t hold Wednesday night’s performance against him since Florida was without its top four receiving yards leaders due to opt outs. If he does return, the Gators should once again be a top-10 team in 2021.