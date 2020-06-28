Kylin Hill reacts after Mississippi lawmakers vote to change state flag

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill was very vocal in his mission to see the state flag of Mississippi changed, and that mission was accomplished Sunday.

The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate both voted over the weekend to pass a bill mandating a change to the state flag, the last in the nation to feature the Confederate flag as part of it. Gov. Tate Reeves had already said he would sign the bill.

The Mississippi Senate passed a bill to change the state flag in a 37-14 vote The bill now goes to Gov Tate Reeves for review. The Republican has said he would sign legislation that state lawmakers send him to remove the Confederate insigniahttps://t.co/E5xe1Aof4o — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) June 28, 2020

Opposition to the flag grew in recent weeks, and several of the state’s college athletes got involved in the effort to get it changed. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach were among those who visited the state capitol to argue in favor of the flag’s removal. One of the biggest headlines came from star Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill, who said he would refuse to play if the flag was not changed.

Once the vote was finished, Hill sent a word of thanks to the universities across the state that helped with the effort.

Big salute to EVERY university in this State that helped …. — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 28, 2020

A commission will be assembled to create a new flag that will not include the Confederate insignia. That flag will be voted on by the public in November.