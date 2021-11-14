Everyone said the same thing about Lance Leipold after upset win over Texas

Kansas pulled off a massive upset on Saturday, beating Texas 57-56 in overtime in Austin.

The Jayhawks were 31-point underdogs and entered their game on a 56-game road losing streak in Big 12 play. They came out of it with their first ever win at Texas.

This is the first conference road win for Kansas since October 4th, 2008, breaking a 56-game road losing streak in conference play. The win also breaks their 18 game losing streak in Big 12 play. 1956 last time Texas lost 5 in a row. #kufball — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 14, 2021

STREAK SNAPPED! 31-point underdog Kansas breaks its 13-year, 56-game Big 12 road losing streak with its first-ever win at Texas. It's the largest spread upset in Big 12 history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C6ckVG6itr — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2021

This is head coach Lance Leipold’s first season at Kansas after spending the last six at Buffalo. His team was 1-8 and until Saturday, hadn’t won since its first game of the season. But they got out to a huge lead early, taking a 35-14 lead into halftime thanks to three touchdowns towards the end of the first half.

In the second half, Texas started coming back and even tied the game to send it to overtime. Leipold kept pressing forward with bold calls, such as going for it on 4th-and-1 from his 34 with 2:34 left instead of punting with a 49-42 lead.

Then came his biggest call of all: going for a 2-point conversion in the first overtime. Kansas converted to win the game on the road 57-56.

Everyone commented on Leipold’s big balls after he went for two to win the game.

Andy Reid applauds Lance Leipold’s moxie. pic.twitter.com/B0w55ntK0g — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) November 14, 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen: Lance Leipold enters the room … pic.twitter.com/0wgCYPBc0c — Marlon Rhodeman (@marlon_rhodeman) November 14, 2021

Leipold played to win the game, and it paid off. This was a huge win for Kansas.

Photo: Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold watches a replay during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports