6th grade son of former Ohio State QB receives his first scholarship offer

Landon Miller may be following in the footsteps of his father Braxton before too long. At least that’s what Tom Herman is hoping.

Landon Miller, who is entering sixth grade and a recruiting prospect for the class of 2031, announced on Friday that he has received his first scholarship offer. Landon is the son of former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller.

Landon’s scholarship offer came from Florida Atlantic, which is coached by Herman.

There is quite a lot about this story that is shocking.

For one, seeing a player who is entering sixth grade receive a scholarship offer is wild. Two, it’s crazy that Braxton, who played at Ohio State from 2011-2015, has a child who is old enough to already be recruited. Three, it’s also a big coincidence that one of Braxton’s coaches is offering a scholarship to Landon.

Herman, who is best known for being the head coach at Texas from 2017-2020, was the Ohio State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2012-2014. He coached Braxton, who was a prime dual-threat QB from 2011-2013 before injuring his shoulder and switching positions.

Since young Landon is still seven years away from stepping on a college campus, a lot can change from now until then. The odds of Herman still being at Florida Atlantic in 2031 are probably lower than Landon’s chances of still being a good prospect by then.

H/T Eleven Warriors