Lane Kiffin appreciated what Matt Corral did after Ole Miss game

Ole Miss surprisingly had to grind out a win on Saturday against the worst team in the SEC, and Lane Kiffin was not pleased with the performance. Neither was Rebels quarterback Matt Corral, which made the head coach’s job a lot easier after the game.

After Ole Miss hung on to beat Vanderbilt 31-17, Kiffin told reporters that he wanted to light into his 12th-ranked team. He decided against it, figuring he does it “too much” and that his message might have been lost. Fortunately, Kiffin says he found out that Corral had already unloaded on his teammates.

Lane Kiffin said he wasnâ€™t sure if he wanted to rip into the team postgame given the overall performance. He eventually decided against it. Instead, Matt Corral did the job for him, and Kiffin loved seeing it. pic.twitter.com/vUGNytkIlv — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) November 21, 2021

Ole Miss was never in real danger of losing, but they certainly didn’t play to their potential. They took a 24-9 lead into halftime and scored just seven points the rest of the way.

Corral made a big announcement prior to Saturday’s game. It’s unlikely that had anything to do with the lackluster performance. In reality, the Rebels just played down to their competition. They can’t do that next week on the road against Mississippi State. Corral and Kiffin both know that.