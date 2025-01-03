Lane Kiffin, daughter Landry team up on fan in great social media exchange

Lane Kiffin and his daughter Landry teamed up to dunk on a fan in a great social media exchange on Thursday.

A fan on social media sent Lane a message on X Thursday suggesting a bet.

“Let’s make a bet [Lane Kiffin]. If you guys don’t cover -17.5 today I get to take your daughter on a date to my local Chili’s,” the fan wrote on X, tagging Kiffin in the post on X.

Kiffin apparently saw the message, because he responded to the fan.

“She isn’t a Chilis (sic) girl,” Kiffin wrote in response, adding a laughing emoji.

The fan then pivoted and tweaked the terms of his wager.

“Fine , I’ll settle for you and me go there and talk transfer portal talent over some beers then,” the fan wrote.

That’s when Landry stepped in with a great zinger.

“He isn’t a beer guy,” Landry wrote to the fan.

Womp womp womp.

Here is a screenshot of the full exchange:

you can pry this app from my cold dead hands pic.twitter.com/nAkGO8HtUz — larry davids mistress (@b1gdumb1diott) January 2, 2025

Leave it to Lane and his daughter to get into it with that fan. Lane has never been shy when it comes to social media, and apparently Landry will join in when necessary.

As for Landry, she’s a sorority member at Ole Miss, so she keeps close tabs on her dad’s football team. Lane’s other daughter, Presley, is a volleyball player at USC.