Did Lane Kiffin get fooled by fake Hugh Freeze photo?

Did Lane Kiffin get fooled by a fake Hugh Freeze photo this week? That’s what some are wondering.

Freeze joined “Crain & Company” for an interview on Wednesday. During the interview, Freeze was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that had a similar style to the ones Kiffin wears when coaching Ole Miss. Instead of saying “SIP” in the middle the way Kiffin’s do, Freeze’s said “WAR” with some talons below it. That was short for Auburn’s rallying cry of “War Eagle.”

Someone photoshopped the photo to make it say “WAP” in the middle instead of “WAR,” and that version of the photo made its way to Kiffin. “WAP” is an acronym that means something sexual and was popularized by a Cardi B song of the same name.

Kiffin shared the photo on Twitter and said “Do you know what that stands for pal?? Might want to ask @iamcardib @CoachHughFreeze.”

Do you know what that stands for pal?? Might want to ask @iamcardib 🤦‍♂️ @CoachHughFreeze 🙄 https://t.co/I6Dh80jO2L — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 9, 2023

Whether he knew about the joke or not, it was just funny for Kiffin to point that out.

Freeze previously was the head coach at Ole Miss, where Kiffin is currently the coach. Kiffin turned down the Auburn job that Freeze has accepted.

Games between their teams should be more than interesting in the future.