Lane Kiffin reacts to Jerry Jones’ crazy comment after player’s arrest

Jerry Jones caught some people by surprise this week with what he said about a Dallas Cowboys player’s arrest, and Lane Kiffin had a very unique reaction to the comments.

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Williams, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss, was also cited earlier this year for reckless driving after he slammed his Corvette into another vehicle while driving 98 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Jones was asked on Wednesday about Williams having two troubling incidents in less than a year. The 81-year-old said Williams has shown progress since he was not traveling at a dangerous rate of speed before he was arrested this week.

Kiffin, who coached Williams in college, said he only knows one other person who would have the type of reaction Jones did — the legendary Mike Leach.

Only other person I know that would say that @Coach_Leach @realjerryjones https://t.co/JLILS5KFbu — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 24, 2023

Like Jones, Leach was known for speaking his mind no matter how it made him sound.

If Kiffin is comparing someone to Leach, he means it as a compliment. The Ole Miss coach showed how much admiration he had for Leach with the classy statement he issued after Leach died unexpectedly last year.