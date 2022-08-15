Lane Kiffin had amazing quote about how Ole Miss found its punter

Ole Miss added a new punter last week, and head coach Lane Kiffin says they did not exactly recruit the young man the traditional way.

The Rebels added former Nevada punter Charlie Pollock to their roster on Thursday. After Pollock got some work during Saturday’s scrimmage, Kiffin was asked by a reporter if he had any information on the newcomer. He claimed he doesn’t know a whole lot about Pollock because Ole Miss found him when “he was at the frat house.”

The punter is Charlie Pollock, previously at Nevada. He’s listed at 6-1, 250. Here was Kiffin’s full quote (he was smiling as he said this, but I do love to imagine Pollock was punting on fraternity row) https://t.co/WZkCfm95Rq pic.twitter.com/8jLtm14v2q — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) August 14, 2022

Pollock is listed at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. Kiffin joked that Ole Miss needs to do some conditioning work with him.

Fraser Masin was the only other punter on the Ole Miss roster before Pollock entered the mix. Masin has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. It is unclear if he or Pollock will be the Rebels’ punter when the season begins on Sept. 3.

Pollock was rated as the No. 13 punter in the nation by 247Sports when he signed with Nevada out of high school in 2020. He entered the transfer portal last season after not playing at all.

Kiffin, of course, is known for having a great sense of humor and loves to mess with people. We would not be surprised if the story about Pollock is a total fabrication.

