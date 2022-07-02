Lane Kiffin mocks Kevin Durant trade request

Lane Kiffin had some fun with the news that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant informed the Nets Thursday that he wants out, despite having signed a four-year contract extension in 2021.

On Thursday, Kiffin quote-tweeted the report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski about Durant’s request. Kiffin used the “My Next Chapter” meme, which became popular after Durant announced his decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, to make a joke about Durant committing to play football at Ole Miss.

Durant’s shirt in the meme Kiffin posted has “#ComeToTheSip” on it, which is the school’s moniker used in recruitment efforts for potential students and student-athletes.

“#ComeToTheSip @KDTrey5” Kiffin wrote.

Kiffin, 46, is notorious for joking over social media, and did so over a Nick Saban comment back in May.

While Durant’s future landing spot is up in the air (although one dark horse team has emerged), Kiffin has a solid 2022 recruiting class as he and the Rebels look to build off of a 10-3 record, including a perfect 7-0 at home, in 2021. According to 247 Sports, Ole Miss has the 23rd-ranked recruiting class for 2022, with seven four-star commitments, in addition to the top-ranked transfer class in the country.

Maybe KD really should come to the ‘Sip.