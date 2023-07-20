Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum over Nick Saban predictions

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would really appreciate it if Paul Finebaum kept his mouth shut regarding Nick Saban.

Kiffin made a funny comment about the ESPN host at SEC media day on Thursday over Finebaum’s frequent predictions about Alabama’s college football dominance starting to fade. The Ole Miss coach joked that Finebaum sticks around to motivate Saban through those predictions.

Lane Kiffin on the dynasty that Nick Saban has built at Alabama @abc3340 "It's why we have Finebaum to motivate him every other year and say oh his dynasty is over and then we're like hey thanks a lot for pissing him off" pic.twitter.com/U30PUdBDxv — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) July 20, 2023

“It’s why we have Finebaum, so he can motivate him every other year and say ‘Oh, his dynasty’s over. This is the end of Saban,’ and then we’re like, hey, thanks a lot for pissing him off,” Kiffin said. “Paul’s always wrong on this subject. He just did it again the other day. ‘If he doesn’t make the playoffs, he’s not any good as a coach.’ So thanks Paul.”

Kiffin is not quite accurate on Finebaum’s recent quote. The ESPN host said that it would be a “big hit on (Saban)’s legacy” if Georgia won a third title while Alabama missed the playoff again, but either way, it’s certainly a provocative point.

This is not the first time Kiffin has complained about Finebaum’s criticism of Saban. Ole Miss would prefer not to have to deal with an angry Alabama in the same league, but knowing Saban, he’d find the motivation from somewhere, whether from Finebaum or something else.