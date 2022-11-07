 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum over Nick Saban comments

November 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
Lane Kiffin holds his headset

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin is tired of hearing about the end of Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty from radio host Paul Finebaum, and he even coined a new term to describe what Finebaum was doing.

Finebaum had reacted strongly to Alabama’s loss to LSU on Saturday, telling SportsCenter on Sunday that “the window on the Saban dynasty is closing,” via Mark Heim of al.com. Finebaum has long predicted things like this, so it is not necessarily new for him to be seizing on it.

The remarks made their way back to Kiffin, who said Monday he had texted Finebaum about them. Kiffin accused Finebaum of giving Saban “GOAT fuel,” essentially motivating Saban to prove the doubters wrong.

Kiffin reinforced his views in a tweet, telling Finebaum to “stop please,” presumably since Kiffin is coaching an SEC rival at Ole Miss.

Calling this the end of the Alabama dynasty is likely premature, though parity in the sport does seem to be nominally on the rise. Kiffin would know, having served on the Crimson Tide staff. He has long been critical of predictions like this, and a two-loss Alabama is not going to change his mind now.

