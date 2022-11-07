Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum over Nick Saban comments

Lane Kiffin is tired of hearing about the end of Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty from radio host Paul Finebaum, and he even coined a new term to describe what Finebaum was doing.

Finebaum had reacted strongly to Alabama’s loss to LSU on Saturday, telling SportsCenter on Sunday that “the window on the Saban dynasty is closing,” via Mark Heim of al.com. Finebaum has long predicted things like this, so it is not necessarily new for him to be seizing on it.

The remarks made their way back to Kiffin, who said Monday he had texted Finebaum about them. Kiffin accused Finebaum of giving Saban “GOAT fuel,” essentially motivating Saban to prove the doubters wrong.

By now you’ve heard of Rat Poison. But today @Lane_Kiffin discussed GOAT Fuel, which is what he said @finebaum gave Nick Saban after the loss to LSU. pic.twitter.com/Hy6MKU1ICk — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) November 7, 2022

Kiffin reinforced his views in a tweet, telling Finebaum to “stop please,” presumably since Kiffin is coaching an SEC rival at Ole Miss.

How many times is he going to have to prove you wrong??? @finebaum @SECNetwork @AlabamaFTBL 🐐 ⛽️!! Stop please!!! https://t.co/ky7jB6D9n8 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 7, 2022

Calling this the end of the Alabama dynasty is likely premature, though parity in the sport does seem to be nominally on the rise. Kiffin would know, having served on the Crimson Tide staff. He has long been critical of predictions like this, and a two-loss Alabama is not going to change his mind now.