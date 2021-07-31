Lane Kiffin humorously pokes fun at Ole Miss’ defense

Lane Kiffin is considered one of the best offensive-minded coaches in college football, and the stats reflected that in his first year with Ole Miss. The Rebels ranked third in the country in total offense last season, but they were almost equally as bad on the defensive side. Kiffin clearly is not hiding from that.

Kiffin met with reporters at the Neshoba County Fair this week, and he had a great one-liner about how bad Ole Miss’ defense was last season.

At the Neshoba County Fair, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin mentioned one thing he would love to see this year…an opponent punt the ball!@OleMissFB @Lane_Kiffin @WJTV pic.twitter.com/SsSG4b4OKL — Blake Levine (@blake_levine) July 29, 2021

“We look forward to hopefully making someone punt this year,” Kiffin deadpanned. “That would be exciting.”

As Michael Wayne Bratton of Saturday Down South notes, Ole Miss finished dead last in the SEC in defense last year. The Rebels allowed 38.3 points per game. They ranked 118th in the country in total defensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.

Kiffin is a master when it comes to trolling opponents, but rarely do we see him use his talents on his own team. Ole Miss had better learn how to stop an opponent from scoring this season.

