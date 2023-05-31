Lane Kiffin explains why he could not resist responding to Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin knows that it’s not always a good idea to exchange tweets with his fellow coaches, but sometimes he just can’t resist.

The SEC held its Spring Meetings on Tuesday, giving reporters an opportunity to speak with some coaches. The Ole Miss head coach was asked about his social media jabs at Jimbo Fisher.

“I struggle letting it go on those things sometimes. My [sports information director) tells me to let it go. But when someone says NIL has nothing to do with why someone signs with their place and they sign the best class in recruiting, I struggle with that statement,” Kiffin said.

I asked @Lane_Kiffin at SEC Spring Meetings about occasionally poking Jimbo Fisher with a cyber stick (I didn’t put it that colorfully, but you get the idea): pic.twitter.com/7rKDmJGXIb — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) May 30, 2023

Kiffin was referencing comments traded between him and Fisher over NIL as far back March 2022. Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies were accused of buying their top recruiting class through NIL funds, but Fisher denied it. Kiffin continued to jab Fisher last fall. Even just in March Kiffin couldn’t resist taking another shot at Fisher.

Maybe he knows it’s not advised, but Kiffin admits he can’t help responding to the Texas A&M head coach. The crazy thing is for all the talking he does with Fisher, Kiffin has become more toned down over the years.