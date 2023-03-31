Lane Kiffin responds to Jimbo Fisher claim

Lane Kiffin responded via Twitter Wednesday to an interesting claim from Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher recently gave his first press conference since hiring Bobby Petrino as Texas A&M’s new offensive coordinator. Fisher remained adamant that the Aggies’ shortcomings during the team’s disappointing 5-7 season were related to poor execution rather than poor schemes.

“It’s not scheme,” Fisher said. “It’s execution. Everybody does the same thing. There’s not a hill of beans between anybody, as far as what goes on.”

Fisher seems concerned that Petrino will receive all the credit if Texas A&M’s offense turns things around next season. His ego seems to be worried about that possibility.

Kiffin caught wind of Fisher’s comments and added his thoughts. He couldn’t believe what Fisher had said.

“Everybody runs the same plays” ???? 🤦‍♂️ Its only about the players executing?? ⁦@KirbySmartUGA⁩ FYI https://t.co/GfNgozR7r9 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) March 29, 2023

“‘Everybody runs the same plays’ ???? Its (sic) only about the players executing?? ⁦@KirbySmartUGA FYI,” Kiffin tweeted.

Kiffin wanted to be sure that Georgia coach Kirby Smart saw the comments as well.

Fisher came under tremendous fire last season over the Aggies’ poor record. If it weren’t for his massive contract, the school probably would have gotten rid of him. That’s probably why he is doing everything possible to minimize how much blame should be directed toward him.

As for Kiffin, don’t try to tell him that somebody else can do a better job than him of calling plays.