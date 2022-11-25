Lane Kiffin responds to questions about his job

Lane Kiffin is said to be at the top of Auburn’s coaching candidate list, but he once again downplayed the rumors on Thursday night after Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game.

Following the Rebels’ 24-22 loss to rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, a reporter asked Kiffin if he expects to return to Ole Miss next season even if Auburn offers him a job. He did not exactly dance around the topic.

“Yes, I do,” Kiffin said, via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

WCBI-TV in Columbus, Miss., reported earlier this week that Kiffin planned to step down on Friday and accept the Auburn job. Kiffin has denied the report. ESPN’s Chris Low was then told by sources that Kiffin met with Ole Miss players on Tuesday to assure them he had not accepted a job elsewhere and was focused on the Mississippi State game.

It is fair to wonder if the constant Auburn rumors have impacted Ole Miss. Kiffin’s team was ranked No. 11 in the nation heading into their game against Alabama on Nov. 12. They lost a close 30-24 game to the Crimson Tide before a blowout loss to Arkansas the following week and then the Thursday loss in the Egg Bowl.

Even if Kiffin remains in his current job, he will likely use the interest from Auburn as leverage to get more money from Ole Miss. Auburn is said to have at least one other candidate in mind if Kiffin turns them down.