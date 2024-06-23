Did Lane Kiffin throw ruthless jab at Tennessee baseball team?

There is no love lost between Lane Kiffin and the University of Tennessee, and the coach might now be taking that out on the Volunteers’ baseball team.

Kiffin took to social media on Sunday to wish Tennessee good luck in the College World Series. On the surface, the post looked like a classy gesture from the Ole Miss coach.

“Good luck guys !! Get off to a great start,” Kiffin wrote.

Good luck guys !! Get off to a great start. ⚾️🔥 @Vol_Baseball https://t.co/OqqsVItJMz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 23, 2024

The problem is the game that Kiffin highlighted was on Saturday, and the Vols did not get off to a good start. They lost Game 1 of the College World Series Finals to Texas A&M, 9-5. Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be held on Sunday. If Tennessee loses again, Texas A&M will be crowned national champions. Tennessee needs to win on Sunday to force Game 3 on Monday.

Was that a genuine shout-out from Kiffin, or did he know the Vols lost Game 1? Those who have seen the shots Kiffin took at his former employer in the past will probably lean toward the latter.

Kiffin infamously left Tennessee after just one season in 2009 to take the USC coaching job, and has never lived it down. He coached at Tennessee as an opponent for the first time since then in 2021, and the game ended with a big controversy.

Kiffin is a known social media troll, so our guess is he knew exactly what he was doing with the latest post.