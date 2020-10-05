Lane Kiffin has savage quote about Kentucky kicker

Ole Miss stole a win from Kentucky on Saturday night thanks in part to a missed extra point in overtime, and Lane Kiffin isn’t making life any easier on the young man responsible for the mistake.

Kentucky quickly scored a touchdown at the start of the first overtime period to go up 41-35, but kicker Matt Ruffolo missed the extra point. The Rebels scored a touchdown of their own five plays later and converted the PAT to win the game. Afterword, Kiffin told reporters that Ole Miss needs to send Ruffolo a Christmas gift.

“I said it all week: We’ve just got to get to 1-0 and whether [the score] is 2-0 or 42-41, you’ve got to find a way to win. We did,” Kiffin said, via Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio. “We’ve got to send a Christmas present to their kicker.”

Kiffin praised his team for finding a way to win even when they didn’t play all that well. In reality, Ruffolo opened the door and put the pressure on Kentucky’s defense with the missed kick. He’ll probably be haunted by it forever, but Kiffin’s remark has to make it even tougher to swallow.

We know from his social media activity that Kiffin fancies himself something of a comedian. Unfortunately, Ruffolo was his latest victim.

